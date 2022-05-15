GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,736.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,736.07 ($21.40).

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($20.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.19) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.73) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,755.40 ($21.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36. The company has a market cap of £88.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,328.20 ($16.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,817 ($22.40). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,695.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,626.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($19.85), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($675,501.29). Also, insider Charles Bancroft purchased 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($26.06) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($72,716.80).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.