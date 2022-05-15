Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Partners by 26.6% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Global Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Partners by 398.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global Partners by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,722 shares during the period.

NYSE:GLP opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.93%.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

