GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC) Short Interest Down 58.6% in April

GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the April 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,682,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GSTC remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,278,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,730. GlobeStar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
About GlobeStar Therapeutics (Get Rating)
