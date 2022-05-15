GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC) Short Interest Down 58.6% in April

GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the April 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,682,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GSTC remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,278,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,730. GlobeStar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a patented formulation of drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as AngioSoma, Inc and changed its name to GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation in July 2021.

