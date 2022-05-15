GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,200 shares, a growth of 116.6% from the April 15th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 140.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMOYF traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842. GMO Internet has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GMO Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

