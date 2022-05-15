Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the April 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.3 days.

Gold Road Resources stock remained flat at $$0.88 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. Gold Road Resources has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.31.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

