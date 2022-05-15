Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR) Short Interest Update

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the April 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBRGR opened at $0.07 on Friday. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.46.

