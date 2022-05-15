Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) vs. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Critical Contrast

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Goldman Sachs BDC and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 1 0 0 2.00 BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.06%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.8% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 107.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $346.98 million 5.27 $192.43 million $1.68 10.68 BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 50.23% 13.66% 6.53% BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goldman Sachs BDC (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio. The fund was formerly known as Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. was formed on September 23, 1987 and is domiciled in the United States.

