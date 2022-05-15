Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 619,300 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the April 15th total of 869,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,548.3 days.

Shares of GDDFF stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $8.44.

GDDFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

