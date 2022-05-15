Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the April 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Goodness Growth stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 74,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,429. Goodness Growth has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Goodness Growth from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries, as well as third-party dispensaries.

