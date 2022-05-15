Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Short Interest Up 39.9% in April

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the April 15th total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Gores Holdings VII by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,073,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 269,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gores Holdings VII by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,655,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gores Holdings VII by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Gores Holdings VII by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 625,217 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 53.3% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after buying an additional 462,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSEV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. 110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,205. Gores Holdings VII has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

