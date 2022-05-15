Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the April 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:GIIX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 166,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,617. Gores Holdings VIII has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,286,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the fourth quarter valued at $17,353,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth $12,331,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 4th quarter worth $10,200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 4th quarter worth $6,396,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

