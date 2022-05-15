GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Update

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the April 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
GRCLF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,873. GrainCorp has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92.
GrainCorp Company Profile
