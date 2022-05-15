Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the April 15th total of 39,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Graybug Vision stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,365. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.39. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $7.06.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRAY. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graybug Vision has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

