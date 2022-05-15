Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the April 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GDLC stock traded up 1.13 on Friday, reaching 11.50. The company had a trading volume of 174,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,151. The business’s 50-day moving average is 18.88 and its 200 day moving average is 23.13. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a one year low of 10.20 and a one year high of 73.45.

Get Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.