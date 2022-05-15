Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ETCG stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,605. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

