Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NASDAQ:GECCN opened at $25.03 on Friday. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $25.59.
