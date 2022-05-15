Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Short Interest Update

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the April 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,893,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 1,362,160 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,048,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 8,231,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 3,300,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,739,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 403,130 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,461,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,070,017 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Panther Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.00.

Great Panther Mining stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. 3,973,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,734. Great Panther Mining has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.73.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

