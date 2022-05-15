Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW) Short Interest Update

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the April 15th total of 199,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,927,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INKW traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,316. Greene Concepts has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.

Get Greene Concepts alerts:

About Greene Concepts (Get Rating)

Greene Concepts, Inc, through its subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc operates as a bottling and beverage company. The company focuses on producing a variety of beverage product lines, including spring and artesian water, cannabinoid, infused beverages, pH balanced water, and beverage offerings, as well as athletic drinks.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greene Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.