Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW) Short Interest Update

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the April 15th total of 199,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,927,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:INKW traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,316. Greene Concepts has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.
About Greene Concepts
