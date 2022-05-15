Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Up 52.3% in April

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the April 15th total of 15,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.21. Greene County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $55.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 43.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

