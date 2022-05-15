Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Cut to C$1.90

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 31.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GRN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.00 to C$3.15 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock opened at C$2.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.78. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The stock has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

