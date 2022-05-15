GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRWG. Roth Capital cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 828.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 2,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.50 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $52.80.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

