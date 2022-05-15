Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,700 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the April 15th total of 1,838,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.5 days.
Shares of GRBMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.67. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,415. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
