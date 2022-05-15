Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,700 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the April 15th total of 1,838,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.5 days.

Shares of GRBMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.67. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,415. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

