Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

TV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE:TV opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 59.31% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

