H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HIGA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.86. 2,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,865. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 517,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 59,799 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP grew its position in H.I.G. Acquisition by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in H.I.G. Acquisition by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,493,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 752,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

