Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Short Interest Update

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the April 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.72. 8,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,049. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

