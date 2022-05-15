Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Price Target Raised to €330.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from €305.00 ($321.05) to €330.00 ($347.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

HPGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cheuvreux cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €170.00 ($178.95) to €171.00 ($180.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($126.32) to €150.00 ($157.89) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $211.60 on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $80.05 and a 12-month high of $220.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.81.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.