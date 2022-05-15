Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRGLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($16.21) to GBX 1,205 ($14.86) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($20.34) to GBX 1,530 ($18.86) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,166.17.
Shares of HRGLY remained flat at $$21.97 during midday trading on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70.
About Hargreaves Lansdown (Get Rating)
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.