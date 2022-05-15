Harold N. Kvisle Buys 3,000 Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) Director Harold N. Kvisle bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.65 per share, with a total value of C$97,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,240,700.

FTT stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$32.77. 813,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,529. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38. The company has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.56. Finning International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$29.71 and a 52-week high of C$40.22.

FTT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.30.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

