Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the April 15th total of 14,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWBK opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.44. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

