HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Update

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the April 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in HCW Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in HCW Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCW Biologics by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Get HCW Biologics alerts:

NASDAQ HCWB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 49,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,531. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. HCW Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $7.78.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on HCW Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

About HCW Biologics (Get Rating)

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.