Head-To-Head Analysis: Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) versus Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) and Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Hoku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises -1,921.25% -317.81% -79.57% Hoku N/A N/A N/A

64.4% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Hoku shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoku has a beta of -11.89, meaning that its share price is 1,289% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Hoku’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $4.60 million 16.42 -$124.22 million ($2.80) -0.50 Hoku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hoku has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eos Energy Enterprises and Hoku, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 2 5 0 2.71 Hoku 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,114.29%.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Hoku on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Hoku (Get Rating)

Hoku Corporation operates as a solar energy products and services company primarily in the United States. It focuses on manufacturing polysilicon, a primary material used in the manufacture of photovoltaic (PV) modules; and designing, engineering, and installing turnkey PV systems and related services in Hawaii using solar modules purchased from third-party suppliers. The company was formerly known as Hoku Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Hoku Corporation in March 2010. Hoku Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. On July 2, 2013, Hoku Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Idaho.

