Head to Head Analysis: Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) versus Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) and Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Olema Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals $1.86 million 25.75 -$45.26 million ($0.52) -1.03 Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$71.10 million ($1.99) -1.09

Infinity Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Olema Pharmaceuticals. Olema Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infinity Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Olema Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Olema Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,202.81%. Given Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Infinity Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Olema Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals -2,254.97% -175.11% -51.97% Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A -27.06% -26.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olema Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals beats Olema Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has strategic alliances with Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib and products containing duvelisib; and PellePharm, Inc. to develop and commercialize rights to its hedgehog inhibitor program, IPI-926, a clinical-stage product candidate, as well as collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Bristol Myers Squibb Company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer. The company was formerly known as CombiThera, Inc. and changed its name to Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2009. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.