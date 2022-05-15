Head to Head Analysis: Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) and Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for UpHealth and Pear Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UpHealth 0 1 4 0 2.80 Pear Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

UpHealth currently has a consensus price target of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1,071.00%. Pear Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 182.49%. Given UpHealth’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than Pear Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of UpHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of UpHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UpHealth and Pear Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UpHealth $123.79 million 0.83 -$340.90 million N/A N/A Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million 135.22 -$65.14 million N/A N/A

Pear Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UpHealth.

Profitability

This table compares UpHealth and Pear Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UpHealth N/A -20.87% -13.01% Pear Therapeutics N/A -1,323.11% -14.30%

Summary

UpHealth beats Pear Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

UpHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding pharmacy licensed that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients; and Telehealth solutions. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

