Head to Head Comparison: Markforged (MKFG) versus The Competition

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Markforged to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Markforged has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markforged’s competitors have a beta of -0.04, suggesting that their average share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Markforged and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 4 0 2.80 Markforged Competitors 242 1311 2252 79 2.56

Markforged currently has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 182.53%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 35.49%. Given Markforged’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.1% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged N/A -40.44% -17.71% Markforged Competitors 4.15% -19.66% -1.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Markforged and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged $91.22 million $3.86 million -36.50 Markforged Competitors $1.17 billion $31.46 million 29.58

Markforged’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Markforged. Markforged is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Markforged competitors beat Markforged on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Markforged (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries. Markforged Holding Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

