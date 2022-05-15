Head-To-Head Contrast: FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) & Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Brands International 14.20% 30.02% 5.25% FAT Brands N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Restaurant Brands International and FAT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Brands International 2 10 10 0 2.36 FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus target price of $67.86, suggesting a potential upside of 31.10%. Given Restaurant Brands International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Restaurant Brands International is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and FAT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Brands International $5.74 billion 2.79 $838.00 million $2.70 19.17 FAT Brands $118.88 million 0.96 -$31.58 million N/A N/A

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands.

Dividends

Restaurant Brands International pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Restaurant Brands International pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Restaurant Brands International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats FAT Brands on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others. It is also involved in owning and franchising BK, a fast food hamburger restaurant chain, which offers flame-grilled hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, and other food items; and PLK quick service restaurants that provide Louisiana style fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other regional items. In addition, the company owns and franchises FHS restaurants quick service restaurants that offer subs, soft drinks, and local specialties. As of February 15, 2022, the company had approximately 29,000 restaurants in 100 countries under the Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, And Firehouse Subs brands. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

FAT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of December 26, 2021, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as operated 129 directly owned restaurants and 2,240 franchised locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

