Head-To-Head Contrast: TD (GLG) versus Its Rivals

TD (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) is one of 170 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare TD to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TD and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD 0.38% 0.44% 0.36% TD Competitors 27.28% 11.64% 1.16%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TD and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD 0 0 0 0 N/A TD Competitors 1626 7804 6988 384 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 27.60%. Given TD’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TD has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of TD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of TD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TD and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TD $201.13 million -$940,000.00 19.32 TD Competitors $6.91 billion $1.88 billion 10.36

TD’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TD. TD is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

TD has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TD’s rivals have a beta of 0.91, indicating that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TD rivals beat TD on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About TD (Get Rating)

TD Holdings, Inc. engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in China. Its commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminium ingots, copper, silver, and gold, from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers. The company's supply chain service business covers a range of commodities, including non-ferrous metals, ferrous metals, coal, metallurgical raw materials, soybean oils, oils, rubber, wood, and various other types of commodities. It serves as a one-stop commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. TD Holdings, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Guangzhou Wensheng Blockchain Technology Co. Ltd. to apply blockchain technology in the supply chain financing and development of cloud-based warehouse. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc. and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc. in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

