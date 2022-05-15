Head to Head Review: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and Astra Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A -15.61% -2.37% Astra Space N/A -46.21% -38.89%

This table compares Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and Astra Space’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A Astra Space N/A N/A -$257.78 million ($1.06) -2.49

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Astra Space shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and Astra Space, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Strategic Growth Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00

Astra Space has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.39%. Given Astra Space’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Astra Space is more favorable than Apollo Strategic Growth Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astra Space has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (Get Rating)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

About Astra Space (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc. designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

