Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $870.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. The company had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $587,187.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,286 shares of company stock valued at $934,979. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,189,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,391,000 after buying an additional 275,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,808,000 after buying an additional 936,784 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after buying an additional 73,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 31.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,695,000 after buying an additional 345,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

