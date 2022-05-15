Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:HLAN traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.90. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 303. Heartland BancCorp has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $95.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average is $91.76.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland BancCorp will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

HLAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

