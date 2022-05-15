Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Update

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the April 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,105. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.02). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,043.95% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSDT. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

