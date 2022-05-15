Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Update

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the April 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,105. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00.
Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.02). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,043.95% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
About Helius Medical Technologies (Get Rating)
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.
