Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.20.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heska in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of HSKA opened at $88.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska has a 12 month low of $82.92 and a 12 month high of $275.94. The company has a market cap of $951.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Heska had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Heska by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Heska by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Heska by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Heska by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Heska by 3.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

