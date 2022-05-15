HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HEXO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.07 to $0.53 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in HEXO by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,755,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HEXO by 1,404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HEXO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,418,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HEXO by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,035,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,943 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in HEXO by 811.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 890,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. HEXO has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $120.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.18.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). HEXO had a negative net margin of 555.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $41.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

