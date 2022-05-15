HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.18. HEXO has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

HEXO ( NYSE:HEXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $41.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.36 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 555.46%. On average, research analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,755,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 1,404.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 3rd quarter worth $7,418,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,035,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,943 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 811.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 890,696 shares during the period. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

