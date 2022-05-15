Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Update

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the April 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:HFRO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 361,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,167. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFRO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,721,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $5,385,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $4,746,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 36.9% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 1,023,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 275,658 shares during the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.