Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 182.83 ($2.25).

Several research analysts have commented on HOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 210 ($2.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.03) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 99.40 ($1.23) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 126.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £510.79 million and a P/E ratio of 8.72. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 60.86 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 182.79 ($2.25).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

