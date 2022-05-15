Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the April 15th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE HMLP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.18. 173,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,424. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $206.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.48 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 19,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HMLP. Stifel Nicolaus raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

