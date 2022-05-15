Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Short Interest Up 55.5% in April

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,068,300 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the April 15th total of 687,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,561.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on HMCBF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCBF remained flat at $$21.26 during trading on Friday. 45 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

