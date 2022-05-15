Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, an increase of 112.1% from the April 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
HKXCY stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 80,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,535. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.78. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a fifty-two week low of $39.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.73.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.4853 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.
