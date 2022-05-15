Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 41.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $36,783.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,101.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,011.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,464 shares of company stock valued at $151,771 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $702,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRZN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

