HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HOCPY stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.27. 27,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,663. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.25. HOYA has a 1 year low of $92.52 and a 1 year high of $179.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

